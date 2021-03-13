Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Benefitfocus from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

