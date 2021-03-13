Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €131.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €134.56 ($158.31).

FRA:LEG opened at €111.08 ($130.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €116.91 and a 200 day moving average of €120.49. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

