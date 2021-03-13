Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.