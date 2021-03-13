Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.57.

LIVN stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,973,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

