Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $102.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

