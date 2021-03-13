Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

