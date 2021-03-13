Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 961,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,395,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

