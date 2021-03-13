Berman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $775,000 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

