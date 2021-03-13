Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. 254,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

