BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.16. BEST shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 12,661 shares.

The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.00). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BEST by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BEST by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $938.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

