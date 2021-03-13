Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $6,341,700. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.06.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.66. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -316.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

