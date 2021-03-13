Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Up to $259.00

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.38), but opened at GBX 270 ($3.53). Biffa shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 242,646 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £811.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 230.72.

About Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

