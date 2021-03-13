Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.45

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 5700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

