Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Head-To-Head Review

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.88 $98.08 million $1.64 9.13 Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Big Rock Partners Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17 Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.07%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14%

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

