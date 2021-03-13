Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 201.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO opened at $559.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.31.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.