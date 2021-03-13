Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $388.01 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.