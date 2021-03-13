Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $363.76 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $414.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

