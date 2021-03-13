Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post sales of $39.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.18 million to $45.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $1.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,344.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $253.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.85 million to $284.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $559.14 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $644.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,171. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

