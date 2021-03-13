BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $71,796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 935,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 686,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $3,177,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

