bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a growth of 219.7% from the February 11th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,163.0 days.

OTCMKTS BMXMF remained flat at $$126.95 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $170.55.

BMXMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

