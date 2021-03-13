Bitgear (GEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $49,642.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.00452394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00061303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00069017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00081504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00514065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012190 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,318,647 tokens. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io.

Bitgear Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

