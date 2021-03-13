BitGuild PLAT Hits Market Capitalization of $58,261.15 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $58,261.15 and $32,878.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003067 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00207519 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00024038 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

