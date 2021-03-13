Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Given Neutral Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE:BKH opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904,794 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,297,000 after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

