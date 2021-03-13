BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 36.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

