BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Up 176.6% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 176.6% from the February 11th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,616,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 199,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,839. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

