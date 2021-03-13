BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $80,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $751.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.