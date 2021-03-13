BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Liquidity Services worth $64,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $685.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

