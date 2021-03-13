BlackRock Inc. Buys 135,011 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.46% of SiTime worth $84,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 76.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SiTime by 84.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,521 shares of company stock worth $3,304,124 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITM stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.06 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

