BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin Street Properties worth $79,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.68 million, a PE ratio of -318.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

