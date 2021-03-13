BlackRock Inc. Has $65.81 Million Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,912 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.69% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $65,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,322 shares of company stock worth $571,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

