BlackRock Inc. Has $74.07 Million Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $74,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -619.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.