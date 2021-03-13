BlackRock Inc. Has $77.72 Million Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.60% of Lydall worth $77,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lydall by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 299.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Lydall by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lydall by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lydall by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE LDL opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

