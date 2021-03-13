BlackRock Inc. Has $78.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $78,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth about $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.09 million, a PE ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

