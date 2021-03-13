BlackRock Inc. Has $79.77 Million Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 300,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of U.S. Silica worth $79,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

