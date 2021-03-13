BlackRock Inc. Has $81.93 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.70% of Chuy’s worth $81,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

CHUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Chuy’s stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.51 million, a PE ratio of -98.26 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

