BlackRock Inc. Has $84.02 Million Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,926 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eventbrite worth $84,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EB. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $24.58 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

