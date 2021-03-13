BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Bristow Group worth $71,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTOL. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 253.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $28.66 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $851.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

