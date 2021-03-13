BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,361,657 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gannett worth $66,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 23.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCI shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

