BlackRock Inc. Purchases 166,603 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Silvergate Capital worth $85,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,607 shares of company stock valued at $24,798,238.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

