BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Customers Bancorp worth $83,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 77.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Insiders sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.89 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $986.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

