BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Omeros worth $76,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omeros by 225.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 60.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omeros by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $19.66 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

