BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 70.2% in February

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the February 11th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,949. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

