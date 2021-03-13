BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $831.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.53%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.