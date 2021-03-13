Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

BGX opened at $13.99 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

