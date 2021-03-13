BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 149.9% Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 112.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 149.9% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $57,341.22 and $9.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006307 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006534 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,658,810 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

