BLink Tops 24-Hour Volume of $111,096.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, BLink has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $111,096.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00652292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00066119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,510,695 tokens. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.