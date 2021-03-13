BLOCKv Market Capitalization Hits $20.55 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $676,598.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00680257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00066636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.