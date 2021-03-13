Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce $282.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.30 million to $283.13 million. Blucora reported sales of $263.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $833.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.51 million to $841.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $890.12 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

BCOR stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.35. 220,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,703. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $7,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blucora by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.