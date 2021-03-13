BMO Capital Markets Increases REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $19.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REVG stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in REV Group by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in REV Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.