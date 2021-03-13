BMO Capital Markets Raises Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$11.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$9.50 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.53.

VET opened at C$10.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.17. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.43.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

